Karnataka: In a shocking act of anger, six-year-old girl was killed by cousin after argument with family

In a tragic incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by her 19-year-old cousin, in a shocking act of anger, in Nipanal village under Raibag taluka. The crime came to light late Thursday night, May 22, after an intense four-day search.

The deceased has been identified as Nishkashmi Madiwal. Accused Rajkumar Madiwal has been arrested by police. According to Raibag police sources, Rajkumar allegedly committed the crime after a disagreement with his uncle. The uncle, in an attempt to offer some advice, reportedly scolded Rajkumar over his behaviour, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Enraged by the confrontation, Rajkumar abducted his uncle’s daughter, Nishkashmi, and pushed her into a water-filled pond on the outskirts of the village, leading to her death.

The girl had been missing for four days, prompting her family to file a complaint at Raibag police station. A search operation was launched, but there was no sign of the child. However, crucial CCTV footage from nearby areas showed Rajkumar walking away with the girl on the day she went missing.

This led the police to intensify their focus on Rajkumar. After sustained investigation and questioning, he reportedly confessed to the crime, and the body of the young girl was recovered from the pond late Thursday night.

A case has been registered at the Raibag Police Station.