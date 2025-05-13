Amid decline, Infosys employees warned of decreased bonuses

Infosys employees have received indications of a decreased performance bonus for the quarter ending March 2025, indicating persistent uncertainties in the Information Technology (IT) services business.

During a recent conference bridge session with a large delivery unit, Human Resources (HR) personnel and delivery managers informed team members of reduced bonus payments due to lower profits.

According to a senior staff member, the HR department initiated this discussion and is likely to have had similar interactions with other areas, The Times of India reports.

During the call, senior leadership reassured the employees that the situation was only temporary and offered to consider increased bonus recommendations for qualified high-performing employees if business growth improved, according to the report.

The Bengaluru-based IT company had already delivered wage revision letters in February, providing raises ranging from 5 per cent to 8 per cent to the majority of its employees.

In the fourth quarter, the company's net profit fell 11.7 per cent to Rs 7,033 crore compared to the same period last year. Furthermore, the revenue prediction for 2025-26 shows limited growth.

Nonetheless, the business offered comprehensive variable remuneration to 70 per cent of its employees.

For the December quarter, Infosys distributed an average performance reward of 80 per cent to qualified employees across its delivery and sales divisions, which account for the majority of its workforce of over 323,000 people.