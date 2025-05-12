Mumbai University debunks fake exam postponement notice amid tensions

In a post on X, the university confirmed that no such directive was issued and urged students to rely solely on official sources, including its website and social media channels, for accurate updates.



Fraudulent notice circulating

The fraudulent notice surfaced following India’s Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.



The fake circular, resembling official university communication, sparked widespread concern among students, particularly those dependent on public transport, who expressed fears about safety due to the ongoing regional unrest.



University's clarification

The University of Mumbai mentioned that spreading misinformation is a punishable offence and emphasised the importance of verifying information through official channels. This incident has heightened anxiety among students, already on edge due to the escalating tensions.



The university has previously postponed exams for other reasons, such as the delay of the BSc (Hospitality Studies) Semester V exam on July 8, 2024, due to heavy rainfall, as announced on its website. The current situation, however, underscores the heightened anxiety amongst students, due to misinformation and regional tensions.