Gov't keeps a close watch on repatriation of Odia students; 108 return from Jammu

Government officials on Sunday, May 11, said that they are in touch with the states bordering India and Pakistan to facilitate the smooth return of Odia students to their homes.

The Odia Language, Literature and Culture department stated in its notification on Sunday that Odia students studying at different universities in Jammu and Kashmir have been instructed to vacate their campus with immediate effect, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

It stated that a 24X7 control room will function at Sankruti Bhawan till May 14 with emergency landline number 0674-2431945 and e-mail id directorateofculture@gmail.com to provide necessary support and assistance to the students for their return from the union territory.

An official from the state control room said at least 108 students have already returned from Jammu after they were asked to vacate their campus. The students from the Central Sanskrit University, Jammu returned to the state in multiple batches on May 10.

The first batch of 17 students reached Bhubaneswar at around 1.30 pm, while another two batches of four and 28 students respectively reached Bhubaneswar in the evening.

On Sunday, the control room received one call seeking assistance for return journey from Jammu. The request is being addressed through proper coordination with the control room set up at the chief resident commissioner's office in New Delhi and railway officials, the officer said.

He said the state is also in touch with authorities of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh for return of some of the Odia students facing difficulties in booking train tickets, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, as there has been a ceasefire, some of the Odia students, who earlier had contacted state government for their return, have now decided to stay back.