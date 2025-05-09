Jammu and Kashmir: Schools, college & other institutions shut down amid war-like situation

Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Minister for Education Sakina Itoo ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, and universities in Jammu and Kashmir today and tomorrow, May 9 and 10, as a precautionary measure due to the current security situation, reported Rising Kashmir, on Friday, May 9.



Similarly, the University of Jammu closed on May 8, following an official statement from the registrar, further suspending all activities and events for the day.



The controller of examinations at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, announced the postponement of all university exams scheduled from May 13 to 17, 2025, due to prevailing circumstances. Fresh dates will be notified by the concerned authorities later. '



However, exams from May 19 onward will proceed per the existing schedule. The University of Kashmir and the University of Jammu had earlier postponed exams scheduled between May 8 and 10.



The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) also postponed exams and suspended classwork on May 9, with a revised schedule to be announced later.



IUST and the University of Kashmir suspended classwork today, Saturday, May 9, across their main and satellite campuses. Students are advised to stay updated via official university websites and departments for further announcements.



The decisions come amid heightened tensions in the region, with authorities focusing on the need for safety and vigilance among citizens.