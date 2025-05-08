CUET-UG 2025: Students raise alarm over far-off exam centres, city preferences ignored

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 on Wednesday, May 7.

The CUET-UG 2025 for undergraduate programmes is now scheduled to begin on May 13, a few days later than the previously announced tentative date of May 8.

However, the release of the city intimation slips has once again led to a familiar issue. Several students have complained that they were allotted exam centres in cities they had listed as their fourth and final preference, while others claim they have received test centre cities that were not among their preferences at all.

Soon after the release, social media platforms were flooded with posts from concerned students, many of whom tagged the official account of NTA.

“I want to state that I'm appearing for the CUET UG exam 2025. My home is in Meerut but my exam centre is in Muzaffarnagar, almost 70–80 kms away from my hometown and scheduled on different days. This is very problematic for a student,” said one student.