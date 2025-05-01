E-debate: Youth wearing shorts and slippers to passport office, sparks heated debate on dress codes

The young man argued with the security guard, saying, “We dress like this in corporate offices. Why is it not allowed in a government office?”



As the situation drew attention, the man’s father, believed to be in his 60s, intervened. He explained to the passport officer that they had travelled a long distance for the appointment. Following a brief discussion, the officer granted the young man a one-time exception to enter.



Where is the decorum?

The security guard, visibly frustrated, later shared his views with Vineeth, who witnessed the incident. He remarked, “Some people don’t respect our work or our offices. Who comes to an office in nightwear? There are women and elders inside, what if they feel uncomfortable? This generation is getting spoilt, and their parents don’t correct them.” His comments underscored a lack of decorum in public spaces.



Divided responses

Vineeth’s post posed a question to netizens: Was the guard overreacting, or was he upholding a necessary standard? The responses were divided.



Some users labelled rigid dress codes as outdated and classist, arguing they unfairly target those with non-traditional or informal styles. One user commented, “Indian administration is run by grumpy boomers, while we have the world’s youngest population. Not a good sign.”

Another noted, “What’s offensive about shorts? The Indian police wore them until the ’70s.”



Others supported the guard, viewing the young man’s attire as disrespectful, thinking of it as an indication of declining regard for public institutions. One user posed a question about whether the person would wear the same attire to a US visa office.



Some highlighted the need for relaxed dress codes in India’s hot climate, with one user stating, “In Indian summer, a loose dress code makes sense. We’re not Norway with a 15-degree summer.”