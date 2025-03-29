Medical dreams could be deferred?: Himachal CM warns of doctor unemployment crisis

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu delivered a sobering message to the legislative assembly on Thursday, April 27, revealing that approximately 2,000 MBBS doctors are currently seeking government positions in the state.

According to the Times of India report, the CM warned that as students continue to graduate from all seven medical colleges in Himachal, many MBBS physicians could soon find themselves waiting in unemployment lines. He drew parallels to the current situation of dental professionals, noting that 7,000-8,000 dental doctors are already struggling to find employment in the state.

In response to a question from BJP legislator Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, CM Sukhu explained the necessity of service bonds for specialist doctors. He highlighted recent improvements in compensation, with specialist doctor packages increasing from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 lakh, and senior residency packages rising from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.3 lakh.

"This bond is important for our small state. But, as our numbers increase and posts get filled up, we can think about relaxing this condition," the CM stated.

Sukhu also addressed the situation at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur, where 28 doctors were pursuing Diplomate of National Board (DNB) training.

While departmental policy mandates all trainees sign service bonds to receive stipends, 23 DNB trainees refused to comply.

Subsequently, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) transferred these 23 trainees to institutes in other states in 2024, with five trainees continuing their training at the Hamirpur institution.