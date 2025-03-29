Bihar’s brightest shine: 81.11% pass rate as BSEB Class 10 results announced

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class X Matric results today, March 29, 2025, with an impressive 81.11% overall pass rate. State Education Minister Sunil Kumar officially declared the results, which are now available on the official websites: matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

Students who took the Bihar Board Class X exams, conducted between February 17-25, can now check their marksheets online.

As per the report of The Indian Express, this year's examination saw participation from approximately 15.85 lakh students.

The merit list features 123 students in the top 10 ranks, with a nearly equal gender distribution of 63 boys and 60 girls. The top positions include 25 students between ranks 1-5, while 98 students secured positions between ranks 6-10.

The performance breakdown shows:

First division: 4,70,845 students (2,53,754 boys and 2,17,091 girls)

Second division: 4,84,012 students (2,29,958 boys and 2,54,054 girls)

Third division: 3,07,792 students (1,38,144 boys and 1,69,648 girls)

Pass category: 16,645 students (7,764 boys and 8,881 girls)

In total, 15,58,077 students successfully passed the examination, with 7,52,685 boys and 8,05,392 girls demonstrating strong academic performance across Bihar.

Students are advised to only check their results through the official BSEB websites to avoid any misinformation.