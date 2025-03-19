Jammu Kashmir gov't to push for FMGE centres in the Valley

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced plans to push for the establishment of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) centres in Baramulla, Anantnag, and Srinagar.

This decision, confirmed by the Minister in charge of the Health & Medical Education Department today, Wednesday, March 19, aims to address the demand from Kashmiri medical graduates who pursue their education abroad, according to a Greater Kashmir report.

This was in response to a query from Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Dr Sajad Shafi, who sought clarification on whether the government would press the central authorities to set up these examination hubs.

The minister also assured that the matter would be raised with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, signalling a proactive step to ease the burden on aspiring doctors from the region.



A persistent challenge

Currently, Kashmiri students must travel to distant centres in Samba, Noida, or Amritsar to take the FMGE, a mandatory screening test for foreign medical graduates seeking to practice in India. This imposes significant logistical and financial strain, a concern echoed by students and families for years.

Establishing local centres in the Valley would ease the process, making it more accessible and cost-effective.

FMGE important dates

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the FMGE 2025 application form and notification tentatively in April 2025.



Other important dates include:

- Registration begins: April 2025

- Registration ends: May 2025

- Application correction window: May 2025

- Admit card download: July 2025

- Exam date: July 2025

- Result announcement: August 2025