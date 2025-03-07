Chennai: Two college students die, 3 injured as car rams into lorry

Two college students died and three sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a lorry that was speeding in front of their vehicle at Urapakkam, Chennai, on Thursday, March 6, early morning.

The Guduvanchery Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police said the deceased duo Thanesh Reddy (21) and Mohammad (21) were third-year engineering students at a private college in Potheri. Both hail from Andhra Pradesh. The injured are Shreyas (21), Harini (21), and Uma (21), who came from Andhra Pradesh to Potheri to meet the duo, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The police said all the five were heading to Tambaram in the car driven by Thanesh. The accident occurred when the lorry that was going in front of them stopped abruptly.

In the impact, Thanesh and Shreyas died on the spot. Harini, Uma and Mohammad are undergoing treatment at Chengalpattu Government Hospital. The injured are conscious and are out of danger, the police said.

District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar conducted an inspection of the Government Primary School for the Visually Impaired in Semmandalam, Cuddalore, on Thursday, March 6, engaging with students to discuss their needs, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

During his visit, the collector highlighted the Tamil Nadu government's initiatives, stating, "The Tamil Nadu government, through the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, has implemented several schemes to assist differently-abled individuals in achieving independence and self-reliance."