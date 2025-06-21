Suman Chakraborty appointed new Director at IIT Kharagpur. Find out about his past accolades here

On June 19, Professor Suman Chakraborty, a renowned mechanical engineering expert and Sir JC Bose National Fellow, was appointed as the new director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. His tenure, effective immediately, will span five years or until he reaches the age of 70, whichever comes first, reported PTI.



Chakraborty succeeds Professor Amit Patra, who served as acting director of the institute.



Research contributions

Chakraborty is known for his groundbreaking work in micro- and nanoscale flows, significantly advancing diagnostic technologies. His innovations include affordable, user-friendly tools for diagnosing conditions such as anemia, cancer, COVID-19, and tuberculosis, enhancing healthcare access for underserved communities.



In 2026, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognised his contributions with the TWAS Award in Engineering and Computer Sciences.



Additionally, in 2023, he was ranked among Asia’s top 100 researchers across all disciplines, solidifying his influence in engineering and technology.



Awards and honours

The director's illustrious career is marked by numerous accolades, including the National Award for Teachers in 2023, the Infosys Prize in 2022, and the prestigious Santi Swaroop Bhatnagar Prize.



His election as a Fellow of the American Physical Society, and the Royal Society of Chemistry underscores his prominence in the global scientific community.



Past ties with IIT Kharagpur

Chakraborty’s association with IIT Kharagpur began in 2002 as an assistant professor, progressing to senior professor by 2008. His appointment as director, following Amit Patra’s interim leadership after VK Tewari’s term ended in December 2024, marking a significant milestone in his journey with the institute.