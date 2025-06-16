Worried J&K families seek safe evacuation of students studying in Iran

As foes Iran and Israel are on the brink of war as both are trading missiles, the distressed parents of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) students studying in Iran have demanded immediate evacuation of their wards from the Middle East country.

According to J&K Students Association, an Israeli strike hit the Hujat Dost Ali Hostel in Tehran, which houses many Kashmiri students. "Some students sustained minor injuries. We have spoken to several of them, and while the injuries are not serious, the situation remains deeply concerning. The situation has left these students traumatised and terrified," the association said, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Suhail Mazamil Qadri, father of a student studying in Tehran said their children are living under constant fear due to escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel.

"As Israel is targeting Iranian infrastructure with missiles and drones, we are extremely worried about the safety of our wards studying in Iran," he said. "Our wards are very traumatised and are requesting us to get them safely evacuated from Iran".

"We urge the J&K government, Ministry of External Affairs and Government of India to intervene and evacuate our wards safely from Iran," Qadri said.

Hundreds of Kashmiri students are studying in different institutes in Iran.A woman, whose son is studying in a University in Shiraz, Iran said they are very worried about the safety of their wards in Iran.

"Whenever there is Israeli bombing on Iran, we become very apprehensive and fear stricken. We are spending sleepless nights and anxious days. In a war, you don't know what is going to happen," she said.

The woman urged safe evacuation of all J&K students studying in Iran and called upon the Indian embassy in Tehran to facilitate logistical support and safe passage back for the students.

J&K MP Aga Ruhullah said after the Israeli strike hit Hujat Dost Ali hostel in Tehran, housing many Kashmiri students and some of whom suffered minor injuries, he has written to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar urging their relocation within Iran or evacuation once the airspace opens.

J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra also urged the External Affairs Minister to evacuate J&K students studying in Iran. The administration has established a dedicated Control Room at DC Office Srinagar to assist families of students studying in Iran.

Parents and guardians have been urged to contact the Control Room and share details of their wards through the landline and WhatsApp numbers. The administration has urged families whose wards are studying in Iran to stay connected and make use of the helplines, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said a decision to evacuate, if necessary, will be taken based on the ground situation keeping the safety & security of these students as the primary consideration. "We will keep everyone informed as the situation develops."

He said he has spoken to EAM regarding the situation in Iran, particularly the welfare & safety of Kashmiri students in the country. "The Minister assured me that @MEAIndia is in close contact with their counterparts in Iran & will take all necessary steps to safeguard all Indian students in Iran," Omar posted on X