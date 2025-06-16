University of Jammu creates supernumerary seat for transgender students; approves PG programme in Disaster Management

The University of Jammu has approved the creation of one supernumerary seat for transgender candidates in each on-campus programme, as per a report by JK News Today.

The decision was taken at the council’s meeting held for the first time at the University’s Bhaderwah campus, as part of its academic outreach initiative.

The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai, who emphasised the importance of integrating off-site campuses into the core of the university’s academic and governance framework. He called the decision a step towards “fulfilling the institution’s social responsibility.”

Key academic approvals

The council also endorsed the adoption of the National Credit Framework (NCrF) and its Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for implementation across programmes. Among other approvals:

Introduction of a new Postgraduate (MA/MSc) programme in Disaster Management under the Department of Geology





Revised statutes for the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (Design Your Degree) in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020





Approval of certificate courses in Basic Accounting, GST, and Filing of Income Tax Returns under the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE)





Provision for students to pursue one course via ODL/Online mode alongside a regular physical mode programme from a University Grants Commission (UGC)-recognised university





Additionally, modalities for academic MoUs were discussed during a focused interaction with officers of the Indian Army.

The meeting was conducted by Dr Sumita Sharma, JR Academic, and attended by several academic leaders, including Prof Anju Bhasin, Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Prof Sangeeta Gupta, and faculty representatives from the University of Kashmir and various Government Degree Colleges across Jammu and Kashmir.