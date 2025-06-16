India begins relocating students in Iran as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies; MEA monitoring situation closely
As tensions escalate in the Middle East following a wave of missile and drone strikes between Israel and Iran, India has begun relocating its students in Iran to safer locations within the country.
As per a report by Shiksha.com, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the move, citing rising security concerns and the need to ensure the well-being of Indian nationals.
In a statement issued today, Monday, June 16, the MEA said, “India is closely monitoring the security situation to ensure the safety and welfare of its nationals in both countries.”
The Indian Embassy in Tehran is currently facilitating the transfer of students to more secure areas, while also evaluating “other feasible options.”
Over 200 dead in Iran, students caught in crossfire
The conflict intensified after Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian military and nuclear sites on June 13.
Iran responded with a barrage of missile and drone attacks. Reports estimate that more than 200 people have died in Iran, with casualties also reported in Israel. Caught in this rapidly deteriorating situation are hundreds of Indian nationals, many of them students pursuing higher education in Tehran and other cities.
The Indian Embassy in Tehran has launched a Google Form, shared via its official X (formerly Twitter) account, for Indian citizens to register themselves. Emergency helplines have also been made available.
Appreciation poured in from users on X for the embassy’s swift response.
One post read, “India is continuously monitoring the situation in #Iran. @MEAIndia is engaging with Indian students and relocated them with Embassy’s facilitation to safer places.”
However, concerns have also emerged over the speed of India’s response.
One user alleged delays in evacuation efforts, “Over 1,500 Indian students are stranded in Iran, including around 140 medical students at the University of Tehran,” the post claimed, urging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take urgent action.
The MEA has not confirmed these figures, nor provided a count of the number of students affected. Opposition leaders have used these unverified numbers to question the government’s preparedness.
Evacuation on the table?
While India has yet to announce an official evacuation, the MEA’s mention of “other feasible options” has been interpreted as a sign that such plans are under consideration. Critics have urged the government to act swiftly and transparently, added Shiksha.com.
With a significant Indian population in Iran, mostly students and business professionals, the coming days will test the MEA’s crisis response capacity. Embassy officials are working around the clock to coordinate with community leaders and local authorities, managing the situation.