India begins relocating students in Iran as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies; MEA monitoring situation closely

As tensions escalate in the Middle East following a wave of missile and drone strikes between Israel and Iran, India has begun relocating its students in Iran to safer locations within the country.

As per a report by Shiksha.com, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the move, citing rising security concerns and the need to ensure the well-being of Indian nationals.

In a statement issued today, Monday, June 16, the MEA said, “India is closely monitoring the security situation to ensure the safety and welfare of its nationals in both countries.”

The Indian Embassy in Tehran is currently facilitating the transfer of students to more secure areas, while also evaluating “other feasible options.”

Over 200 dead in Iran, students caught in crossfire

The conflict intensified after Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian military and nuclear sites on June 13.

Iran responded with a barrage of missile and drone attacks. Reports estimate that more than 200 people have died in Iran, with casualties also reported in Israel. Caught in this rapidly deteriorating situation are hundreds of Indian nationals, many of them students pursuing higher education in Tehran and other cities.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has launched a Google Form, shared via its official X (formerly Twitter) account, for Indian citizens to register themselves. Emergency helplines have also been made available.