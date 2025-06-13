NEET PG 2025: Last call for city choice as resubmission portal goes live today

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is launching the NEET PG 2025 exam city resubmission window today, June 13, 2025. The portal will be active from 3 pm on the official NBEMS website natboard.edu.in, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) medical courses have until June 17, 2025, to make their city selections. The system will display only those cities where testing seats remain available, and city allocation will follow a first-come, first-serve basis.

The examination authority will handle venue assignments within selected cities, with specific locations communicated through admit cards. Candidates must arrange their own travel and accommodation.

Key timeline for NEET PG 2025:

Exam city resubmission: June 13-17, 2025

Edit window: June 20-22, 2025

City details notification: July 21, 2025

Admit card release: July 31, 2025

Examination date: August 3, 2025 (9 am to 12.30 pm)

Results announcement: September 3, 2025

Steps for city resubmission: Candidates can update their exam city preferences by visiting natboard.edu.in, accessing the NEET PG 2025 resubmission link, logging in with their credentials, selecting their preferred city, and downloading the confirmation page for their records.

The single-shift examination will run for three and a half hours, with results expected within a month of the test date.