Private van driver held for sexually harassing Class 11 student

The Mayiladuthurai All Women police on Wednesday, June 11, arrested a 33-year-old van driver for sexually harassing a Class 11 girl student traveling in his van.

The suspect was identified as Madumohan (33) of a village coming under Perambur police limits of Mayiladuthurai district, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

According to sources, Madhumohan who owns a passenger van used to transport around 25 students from villages surrounding Mayiladuthurai to and from their houses to their respective schools in Mayiladuthurai. It is said that on Wednesday morning, he asked a girl student aged 15 and studying in Class 11 to stay in the van to write the list of students travelling in the van in a register.

After dropping all the other students, Madhumohan drove the van with the girl to a different place than the girl's school and sexually harassed her inside the van, it is said.

As the girl protested and raised alarm, Madhumohan dropped the girl in her school and drove away. Meanwhile, the girl narrated the incident to the school authorities, who in turn informed the Mayiladuthurai All Women Police station.

After an inquiry, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual offences act (POCSOA) and arrested Madhumohan.