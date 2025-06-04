ICAR-AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2025: NTA reminds candidates to complete registration by June 5

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory regarding the ongoing registration process for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission - Postgraduate (AIEEA-PG) and All India Competitive Examination (AICE) JRF/SRF (PhD) 2025 entrance exams.
The registration process, which began on May 6, 2025, is set to close on June 5, 2025 (up to 5.00 pm).
These entrance exams are conducted for admission to postgraduate and doctoral degree programmes in agriculture and allied sciences for the academic session 2025–26.
Following the close of registration, the correction window for application form particulars will be available from June 7 to June 9, 2025, only on the official website.
The NTA has urged candidates to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical glitches and delays. Aspirants are also encouraged to visit the NTA’s official websites — and — for the latest updates regarding the examination.
For further assistance, candidates may reach out to the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email their queries to icar@nta.ac.in.