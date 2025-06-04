ICAR-AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2025: NTA reminds candidates to complete registration by June 5

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory regarding the ongoing registration process for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission - Postgraduate (AIEEA-PG) and All India Competitive Examination (AICE) JRF/SRF (PhD) 2025 entrance exams.

The registration process, which began on May 6, 2025, is set to close on June 5, 2025 (up to 5.00 pm).

These entrance exams are conducted for admission to postgraduate and doctoral degree programmes in agriculture and allied sciences for the academic session 2025–26.