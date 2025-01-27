Violence erupts between students of Dhaka University and Dhaka College, leading to suspension of classes and exams

Dhaka University (DU), a major centre for political activity in Bangladesh, was forced to suspend all classes and exams on Monday, January 27, after violent clashes erupted between its students and those from Dhaka College, along with six other colleges, on Sunday night. This was stated in a report by DD news.

Several students were injured in the clashes, and police had to resort to using batons to break up the fighting.

In response to the violence, four platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), supported by police forces, were deployed to the area.

According to BGB PRO Shariful Islam, the students from both sides engaged in sporadic clashes, with hours of chases and counter-chases taking place across various locations.

Given the circumstances, DU authorities decided to suspend all classes and examinations scheduled for Monday, as confirmed by DU PRO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam.

The unrest began around 10 pm when students from Dhaka College attempted to march onto the DU campus, aiming to surround the office of DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic), Professor Mamun Ahmed. In response, students from various DU dormitories came out to confront them, according to reports from United News of Bangladesh (UNB).

The clashes, which saw students throwing bricks and stones at each other, continued for hours in the Nilkhet and New Market areas of Dhaka. Police intervened, using sound grenades, water cannons, and tear gas to control the situation.

The conflict stemmed from a set of demands put forth earlier on Sunday afternoon, January 26, by students from the seven colleges, who approached Prof Mamun Ahmed with a five-point petition.

Their demands included the abolition of the quota system in admission tests, a restriction on admissions based on classroom capacity, and the consideration of the teacher-student ratio during admissions.

Discontent with the response they received from Prof Ahmed led to the escalation of the protest, culminating in the violent clashes that followed.