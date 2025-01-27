NLU Odisha retracts statement on student protests amid ongoing tensions

The administration of National Law University, Odisha (NLU Odisha) has officially withdrawn its previous press statement, which had labelled student protests at the university as illegal and accused them of arm-twisting tactics. This was stated in a report by Bar & Bench.

In its initial statement, the NLU Odisha administration had suggested that the timing of the protest was aimed at disrupting key events at the university. It also questioned the legitimacy of the Student Council, which had called for the protests.

The university’s latest statement now reads:

"In the further interest of the Student Body and for restoring conducive academic atmosphere in the University campus, NLUO has decided to withdraw the press statement released yesterday”, stated the press statement.

The protests, which began on January 24, were sparked by concerns over a lack of functional infrastructure, the university’s academic policies, mental health insensitivity, and breaches of student privacy. The administration later linked the protests to discontent over a recent decision by the Academic Council to evaluate tutorial classes.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Ved Kumari explained that her position prevented her from overruling the decision, but assured that the issue would be raised at the next Academic Council meeting.

"The unreasonable and malafide nature of their protest is manifested in their actions yesterday. After the Registrar, Chief Warden, and Controller of exams, on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, agreed to take two interim measures—suspending evaluation until the next Academic Council meeting and partially reopening the Academic Block—the members of the Student Council agreed to stop the protest, and the Vice Chancellor agreed to meet them. However, they backtracked, demanding the acceptance of more conditions, including an open-ended General Body Meeting," the administration's statement read.

Speaking to Bar & Bench, the Student Council confirmed that the protest is ongoing. They are in active communication with the administration, and the Vice-Chancellor has agreed to meet with them on February 3.

In a statement shared on social media, the Student Council emphasised, "...this demonstration will only be called off upon written assurance addressing our non-negotiable demands."