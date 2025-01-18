When will FMGE December 2024 results be out?

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the results of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2024 session soon.

This crucial exam, held twice a year in June and December, is mandatory for foreign-trained medical graduates from India seeking registration to practice medicine in the country.

Candidates who appeared for the December 2024 session can expect their results by February 12, 2025, as per the words of NBEMS officials. However, the NBEMS might also release the results in the last week of January, if one goes by previous years’ trends.

The results will be published on the NBEMS website and include individual scorecards for candidates.

To access the results, candidates need to log in using their credentials on the official website. Alongside the results, qualifying candidates will receive details regarding the certification process for provisional or permanent registration with the Medical Council of India or State Medical Councils.

Only those who achieve a minimum of 150 marks out of 300 will qualify for certification. The exam remains a key benchmark for ensuring foreign medical graduates meet Indian medical standards.