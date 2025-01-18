Verdict in RG Kar Medical College Doctor Rape & Murder Case Today

Five months after the shocking rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a court in Kolkata, West Bengal, is set to deliver its first verdict in the case. The judgment will be pronounced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das, marking 57 days since the trial began, according to the Hindustan Times.

The heinous crime occurred on August 9, 2024, sparking widespread protests by doctors and medical students across the country. Demonstrators staged strikes, suspended duties, and demanded justice for the victim, referred to as Abhaya (name changed).

The Kolkata Police arrested civic volunteer Sanjay Roy on August 10, identifying him as the prime suspect through a Bluetooth earphone found near the victim's body. CCTV footage showed Roy entering the seminar hall with the device around his neck.

The investigation was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following orders from the Calcutta High Court. The CBI, which called for capital punishment for Roy, argued in court that he was the sole perpetrator of the crime.

The in-camera trial commenced on November 12 with testimonies from 50 witnesses. The hearing concluded on January 9, setting the stage for the court's landmark decision.