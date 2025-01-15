NEET-PG 2024: MCC announces 24,314 vacancies for round 3 counselling, registration open till January 15

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced 24,314 vacancies for NEET PG Round 3 counselling 2024, as stated in a report by News 18.

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the counselling process on the official website – mcc.nic.in – by 12 pm today, January 15, 2025.

NEET PG round 3 seat matrix

Out of the total vacancies, 15,902 are classified as virtual vacancies, which refer to seats allotted in Round 2 that are temporarily available due to candidates opting to vacate or upgrade their choices. Additionally, there are 8,313 clear vacancies, consisting of seats unallocated in the previous round.

The MCC has also added 99 new seats for Round 3 counselling across medical colleges in states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.



This round comes after a revised NEET-PG counselling schedule was issued to accommodate the reduction in cut-offs, ensuring more aspirants could participate and fewer PG seats remain vacant.



According to the official notification, candidates in the General/Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category securing 15 percentile or above are eligible for Round 3 counselling.

Meanwhile, candidates from the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Class/Persons with Disabilities (SC/ST/OBC/PwD) categories can participate with a 10 percentile score.

NEET PG Round 3 counselling schedule

Candidates must register on the official website – mcc.nic.in – by 12 pm, January 15, 2025, and lock their preferences by 8 am, January 16, 2025. Candidates allotted seats in Round 3 must report to their designated colleges between January 18 and January 25, 2025.



The verification of joined candidates' data by institutes and sharing of the same by the MCC will take place from January 27 to January 28, 2025.