Company seemingly attempts to rebrand pay cuts as ‘work-life balance’ — the internet isn’t buying it

Reddit has once again served as a battleground for workplace debates, with a recent post exposing an employer’s questionable approach to work-life balance.

As reported by NDTV, a user who goes by ‘Dysuww’ shared a screenshot of an email from their company's Human Resources (HR) department, announcing that their salary would be recalculated to reflect a reduced workload, without any change in their job title.

The email read, "Yay! More time for family and friends! We're adjusting your responsibilities, so you have less on your plate moving forward. Your title remains the same, but due to fewer tasks, your salary will be recalculated accordingly (you can check the new calculation on your dashboard)."

The message further instructed the employee to "access and sign the updated form" before resuming work, adding to the suspicion that this was a thinly veiled pay cut. The post quickly gained traction, with users criticising the company’s attempt to rebrand salary reductions as a positive change.

As NDTV reports, one commenter remarked, "Yay! We are cutting your salary! (And we're totally not gonna decrease your workload, we are just cya’ing by saying that)."

Another noted, "Enjoy the great outdoors! With no roof over your head, you no longer have to worry about a mortgage or rent!"

The post has seemingly sparked broader discussions on workplace ethics, with many questioning whether this practice is legal or if it signals an impending round of layoffs.

A few users apparently also demanded more details about the company and its industry, with one stating, "If this is real, this is so wild. Trying to put a fun spin on ‘we're paying you less’ is so insulting."