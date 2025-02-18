"DMK leaders' children studying in private schools...": Annamalai criticises DMK over language policy in schools

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President K Annamalai has criticised the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for not allowing government school students to learn Hindi while its leaders' children study in private Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools that offer the language, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In a social media post on X, Annamalai stated, "DMK leaders' children studying in private schools can learn three languages. But then why are poor and underprivileged children in government schools being denied this opportunity?"

Along with his post, he shared a 19.39-minute video in which he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had revised the National Education Policy (NEP) to make the third language optional, replacing the earlier provision that mandated Hindi.

Annamalai also announced that, in response to the protests planned by DMK's alliance partners against NEP, the BJP would engage with the public to explain the benefits of the three-language formula. He expressed confidence that the people would support the BJP's stance over the DMK's opposition, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

After the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)- led Tamil Nadu government accused the Centre of imposition of language and non-release of funds for implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) in Tamil Nadu, Union Education Minister Dharmendra stated that the central government is committed to implementing the NEP.