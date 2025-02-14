NEET-PG 2024 stray counselling round: Who is eligible?

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the eligibility criteria for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate 2024 (NEET-PG 2024) Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidates wishing to secure a postgraduate medical seat during this phase must achieve certain criteria established by MCC and state counselling bodies.

Who is eligible to take part in the stray counselling round? Here are the eligible criteria:

Eligible candidates:

Candidates not holding any seat under either All India Quota (AIQ) or State Quota

Candidates who were marked as ‘Not Reported’ in Round 3 of MCC Counselling



Not eligible candidates:

Candidates who were allotted a seat through MCC Round 3 but did not join

Candidates who have already joined a State Quota seat in previous rounds

Those who match the eligibility criteria can take part in the online counselling round, which will run until February 16, 2025. MCC has also posted the new schedule on its official website to ensure openness for candidates.

Candidates who are assigned seats in the stray vacancy round must attend their chosen institutions or risk forfeiting their security deposit. Furthermore, such applicants will be prevented from taking the NEET PG exam next year.

MCC has also indicated that information about candidates who participated in Round 3 will be shared with state counselling authorities, and these candidates will be prevented from participating in state quota counselling.