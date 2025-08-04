MCC NEET-UG 2025: Round 1 choice filling ends today; seat allotment on August 6

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice filling window for Round 1 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 counselling today, August 4, at 11.59 pm.

Candidates who have registered for the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling process can submit and lock their choices by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the choice locking facility will be activated from 4 pm today and will also conclude at 11.59 pm, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

The registration for Round 1 ended at 1 pm on August 3. MCC will now process the filled choices, and release the seat allotment result on August 6.

Candidates who are allotted seats will need to report to their respective institutions between August 7 and 11 to confirm admission.

MCC NEET UG 2025 counselling covers:

15 percent AIQ seats in all states (excluding Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) unless they contribute seats)

100 percent of seats at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) – Puducherry and Karaikal campuses, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), and Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)—including 5 percent internal quota for Jamia students

85 percent of State Quota Seats of University of Delhi (DU) and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University)—including VMMC (Vardhman Mahavir Medical College), ABVIMS (Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences), and ESIC Dental College

15 percent insured persons (IP) quota seats of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)

The NEET UG counselling 2025 will be conducted in three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round for unfilled seats.

Stay tuned for more information on the Round 1 allotment results on August 6.