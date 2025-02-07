AP Inter Hall ticket 2025 released for practical exams: Download now at bie.ap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), has officially released the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 for the Intermediate Public Examinations March 2025 Second Year General Practical Exam. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.Students appearing for the practical exams can now download their hall tickets from the official BIEAP website — https://bie.ap.gov.in.



According to the official website, the Intermediate Public Examinations March 2025 roll number is available with the principals of the respective colleges. Students are advised to collect their roll numbers from their college before proceeding to download the hall ticket.



To access their AP Inter Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2025, students can use either their first-year hall ticket number or their Aadhaar number. Follow these steps to download the hall ticket:



How to download AP Inter hall ticket 2025 for practical exams

1. Visit the official website of BIEAP at https://bie.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 for Practical Exam link available on the homepage.

3. A new page will open, prompting candidates to enter their login credentials.

4. After entering the details, click on Submit to view the hall ticket.

5. Check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket and download it.

6. Take a printout and keep it safe for future reference.



AP Inter practical exam 2025: Dates and schedule

The Intermediate Public Practical Examinations for General Courses will take place from February 10 to February 20, 2025. These exams will be held daily in two shifts:

- Morning shift: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon

- Afternoon shift: 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm



The practical exams will also be conducted on Sundays during this period.



For students enrolled in Vocational Courses, practical exams commenced on February 5, 2025, and will continue until February 20, 2025.



AP Inter exam 2025: Theory exam schedule

The AP Inter exam 2025 date sheet was announced in December 2024. The schedule for the theory exams is as follows:

- First-year exams: March 1, 2025, to March 19, 2025

- Second-year exams: March 3, 2025, to March 20, 2025



Students are advised to regularly check the official BIEAP website for any updates or additional information regarding their exams.