Distance education students left stranded after Annamalai University reduces exam centres

Thousands of students in Annamalai University's distance education programmes are worried and unsure about their exams after the university suddenly cut down the number of exam centres in Tamil Nadu ahead of the May 2025 semester exams.

The sudden change has left many students unable to attend their exams, particularly those residing outside four specific districts where the university has now limited its examination process, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Until recently, the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) at Annamalai University operated with 54 study centres and 35 examination centres across Tamil Nadu.

Around 20,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students are currently enrolled in the distance education programme.

The long-established institution previously allowed students to choose nearby centres to attend their examinations. This made it easier for students and many of whom are working professionals, homemakers, and those in city or rural areas to balance their personal and professional lives while pursuing higher education.

However, for the May 2025 semester exams, scheduled to begin on May 19, as per a directive from the Distance Education Bureau (DEB) of the University Grants Commission (UGC) only to the Annamalai University, the university restricted its exam and study centres a week ago to just four districts namely Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, and Villupuram under its direct regional jurisdiction.

As a result, students from distant districts such as Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari are now forced to travel over 200-500 km to appear for their exams. It may be noted that the other Universities in the are already having the centres within their jurisdictions.

Many fear this will severely impact their ability to complete their courses, particularly those who cannot afford long-distance travel or extended time away from work and family. As exams approach, students are urging the university to reconsider the decision at least for this academic year and restore the previous system. Many have voiced their concerns through emails and appeals to university authorities.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, R Kavitha (name changed), a 34-year-old pursuing a BA Tamil said, "The change was not just unfair but it was poorly communicated. We were never informed properly in advance. I stay in Sivagangai, but the nearest exam centre is in Mayiladuthurai, which is over 200 kilometers away. I cannot afford the travel and accommodation, nor can I leave my children alone for so many days."

"I live in Tirunelveli, and I have been forced to write my exam in Cuddalore. This is nearly 10 hours of travel one way. I cannot take that much time off work, and afford to stay in a different district for a week to write papers," said S Sowmiya, a final-year MBA student.

S Sankar, father of a female student and state president of Legal Awareness and Anti-Corruption Organisation said, "Many female students cannot travel long distances due to safety, financial, or family-related constraints. If a university is mandated to operate only within a narrow region, then students outside that zone should be given online options or transferred to other recognized universities."

When contacted, a senior officer from Annamalai University told The New Indian Express, "We are complying with the DEB's directive, which limits our operations to the four districts under our jurisdiction. Students were notified through the official website."