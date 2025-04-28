Patna University clash: 13 students detained; bomb-making materials seized

Thirteen students of Patna University were detained after a violent clash erupted between two groups residing in the university’s hostels, police officials confirmed on Sunday, April 27.

The incident took place late Saturday night, April 26, between students from the Cavendish and Minto hostels. Following reports of unrest, a team from Pirbahore police station rushed to the spot to control the situation. On arrival, officers found students pelting stones at each other and vandalising hostel property, as per a report by PTI.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Town-1) Diksha said, "On spotting the police team, students fled the scene. During the search, we recovered bombs and evidence suggesting that explosive devices may have been used."

Police teams also conducted a thorough search of the hostels, particularly at Minto Hostel, where bomb-making materials were found inside a room.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the clash. However, authorities stated that there were clear signs of violence, including shattered windows, broken furniture, and burnt patches that indicated a possible explosion.

A case has been registered against unidentified students involved in the violence, and forensic teams have been called in to examine the recovered materials. Police officials said that further action would be taken based on the investigation’s findings.

Security has been tightened across hostels, with additional police personnel deployed to prevent further disturbances.