"IT sector is going through a challenging phase right now": Workruit CEO on IT layoffs
As India's workforce becomes more digital-first, what are the key trends shaping the future of recruitment and skilling?
First, remote work is here to stay. Companies are increasingly looking for skills in digital communication and project management, which will continue to grow in demand.
Second, automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are transforming industries, so upskilling in tech-driven areas like data science, machine learning, and AI will be crucial for workers to stay competitive.
Finally, we're seeing a greater focus on flexible, gig, and contract work. The future will be about being agile, adaptive, and ready to work across multiple platforms.
In what ways can automation and digital platforms streamline recruitment for both job seekers and employers?
For job seekers, digital platforms eliminate the need for traditional, time-consuming processes like cold-calling or manually searching for jobs. Job seekers can simply upload their profiles, and the platform’s algorithms match them with relevant opportunities.
For employers, digital platforms help sift through thousands of resumes in seconds, automating the initial shortlisting process, and saving significant time and resources. Essentially, both sides get faster, better matches with minimal human intervention.
As we see, there are plenty of layoffs in the Information Technology (IT) sector. As a recruitment platform, what do you think about the situation?
Layoffs are always a tough situation, and the IT sector is going through a challenging phase right now. But from a recruitment platform’s perspective, this presents an opportunity to reassess the talent pool.
Many laid-off employees are highly skilled, and we believe the focus should now shift to helping them transition into new roles, maybe even in emerging sectors like AI, data science, or cybersecurity. We work closely with companies to help them recognise and recruit this untapped talent, turning layoffs into career opportunities.