"IT sector is going through a challenging phase right now": Workruit CEO on IT layoffs

First, remote work is here to stay. Companies are increasingly looking for skills in digital communication and project management, which will continue to grow in demand.

Second, automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are transforming industries, so upskilling in tech-driven areas like data science, machine learning, and AI will be crucial for workers to stay competitive.

Finally, we're seeing a greater focus on flexible, gig, and contract work. The future will be about being agile, adaptive, and ready to work across multiple platforms.