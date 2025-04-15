IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi witnesses sharp rise in international student enrollment

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) Abu Dhabi campus has recorded a sharp rise in international student enrolment in its second academic year.

The institution, situated in the United Arab Emirates, recorded an enrollment of 80 students in its second academic year. This figure represents a notable increase from the 20 students enrolled during its initial year.

The IITD-Abu Dhabi campus offers admission to several bachelor's and master's programmes. As per the institute, approximately 13 Emirati students are enrolled in the bachelor's programme, and about 17 students are in the master's programme. The Abu Dhabi campus focuses on talent development and aims to become a global center for research and development.

The campus, which began its first academic programme in January 2024, is offering courses in energy, sustainability, and Artificial Intelligence. These programmes are being run in collaboration with Khalifa University and Mohamed Bin Zayed University, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Beyond academics, the institution has been working to strengthen Indo-UAE relations. Both governments collaborate to support students from the Middle East and India, offering convenience for IIT aspirants.

IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi aims to contribute to UAE's strategic goals and national sustainability initiatives through its academic programmes. According to the official press release, the institute is working with UAE-based universities to promote research, academic programmes and student and faculty exchanges.

"Through strategic partnerships and collaborations with other higher education institutes in Abu Dhabi, IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi aims to foster research, academic programmes, and student and faculty exchanges," the official press release said.

IIT Delhi officially inaugurated its first International campus in Abu Dhabi in early September 2024, with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, presiding over the ceremony.

This marked a milestone as only the second international campus of an IIT, following IIT Madras's campus in Zanzibar.The campus offers state-of-the-art facilities, a diverse faculty, and global exposure. It aims to foster innovation and cultural exchange, providing a world-class learning environment.

The first academic year, 2024-25, introduced two BTech courses: Computer Science and Engineering, and Energy Engineering.

The inaugural cohort, which began in September, enrolled 52 students pursuing these undergraduate degrees.