State-funded, state-forgotten — How Rajasthan’s healthcare system is failing its own specialist doctors

For three years, they trained in fields like biochemistry, transfusion medicine, and radiation oncology. They studied not just to grow as doctors, but to serve the state that sponsored their education. When they returned — degrees in hand — they expected to be specialists.

Instead, they were posted as medical officers, assigned to general outpatient duties, night shifts, and medico-legal cases. Their specialist skills? Left to rust.

In Rajasthan, doctors from at least 13 medical specialties say they are being routinely underutilised by the state government, despite having completed postgraduate training in disciplines deemed critical to modern healthcare.

Many of them underwent this training on government-sanctioned study leave, drawing full salaries during their MD years. But when they returned, they found no posts, no departments, and no recognition for the fields they had invested years into.