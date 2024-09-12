Assam journalist bodies condemn IIT Guwahati for restricting media access amid student protests

Various Assam journalist bodies slammed the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati today, Thursday, September 12, for preventing media from visiting the campus following a student's apparent suicide and subsequent protests by fellow students.

The top institute's authorities released a statement on Wednesday, September 11, requesting that the media refrain from visiting the campus at this time after several reporters were turned away at the IIT Guwahati’s gates, stated a report by PTI.

On September 9, a third-year computer science student from Uttar Pradesh was discovered dead in his hostel room, sparking student demonstrations demanding justice.

The National Correspondents' Group, Assam, a body of reporters from national media outlets in Guwahati, criticised the educational institution for preventing journalists from visiting the campus.

"This is a direct infringement on the rights of mediapersons who have been prevented by the IITG authorities from performing their duties smoothly and sincerely," the reporters' body said in a statement.

The National Correspondents' Group additionally demanded that IIT Guwahati administration give a formal apology within 24 hours of making the statement, failing which the media will refrain from attending events and using the institute's press releases.

IIT Guwahati, in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 11, said, "Members of the media are requested not to visit the campus now. The institute assures you that the situation is being treated with utmost urgency. Media will soon be invited to the campus for a meeting with the director."

"We request members of the press to understand and cooperate with us in these difficult times and give us a few days to bring the situation back to normal," the statement added.

In a statement, the Gauhati Press Club (GPC) expressed concern that IIT Guwahati officials prevented media personnel from visiting the campus.

"Such highhanded behavior of IITG authorities cannot be accepted at any cost. Attempting to treat mediapersons as puppets to publish news as per their convenience is highly condemnable," GPC said in the statement, stated the PTI report.

Several journalists who have visited the North Guwahati campus since Tuesday evening, September 10, have been directed away at the gates.

IIT Guwahati officials were also unavailable in person or by phone to speak with the media.