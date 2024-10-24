"Please let me know when & where you can spare few minutes for us": RG Kar deceased doctor's father writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

The father of the deceased doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, wrote to Amit Shah, Home Minister, Government of India, and has requested a few minutes of his time for a meeting with him and the deceased's mother.

The father highlighted the "tremendous mental pressure and feeling helpless" that the duo are going through.

The letter stated:

- "I along with my wife want to meet with you to discuss a few things regarding the situation and pray for your guidance and help. I would truly be grateful for the opportunity to speak with you and gain your insights on the issue, as I believe your experience and guidance would be invaluable"

- "Please let me know when and where you can spare a few minutes for us. Then, we can keep ourselves prepared. I appreciate your time and consideration of this request and look forward to your favourable response... I look forward to the opportunity of meeting you"

The mother of the deceased doctor remains hopeful that the union home minister will oblige.

"I am hopeful that Amit Shah ji will give us some time. I will tell him the mental agony we have been going through because our daughter is yet to get justice," she said.