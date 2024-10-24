NEET-UG 2024 review petition: While students await verdict, Supreme Court advocate explains the process

A

Let’s start by examining how the litigation process begins.

In the Supreme Court, initiating a legal action involves filing a petition. This can take the form of a writ petition, a Special Leave Petition (SLP), a civil appeal, or a simple application, depending on the nature of it.

Typically, individuals can challenge petitions that directly violate their fundamental rights, allowing those cases to go to the Supreme Court. Additionally, cases or tribunals from the high court can be forwarded to the Supreme Court if they fall within its jurisdiction.

Article 137 of the Constitution allows for the review of previously issued judgements, while Article 145 grants judges the authority to establish rules for hearings and other processes, and hence, reviews can be taken up in the court and will be produced before these judges who will use their own discretion over the matter.

Once the Supreme Court has ruled on an original petition or lawsuit (be it of any nature), the petitioner may file for a review of that decision.

It's important to note that not every litigant can seek a review after a judgment has been made. A review is not a rehearing of the case or an appeal from the high court to the Supreme Court, and does not involve moving a case from a panel of two judges to three or more.