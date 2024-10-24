British Council’s guide to scholarships and financial aid for Indian students aspiring to study in the UK — Part II

In addition to scholarships, Indian students can explore various financial aid programmes that support international education.

UK universities often have bursaries and grants based on financial need or academic performance. Securing financial support through scholarships and aid is the key to making your UK education dream a reality. The British Council offers various resources to help Indian students plan their studies in the UK.

From pre-departure briefings to guidance on student accommodation, the organisation ensures that students are well-prepared financially and academically before they begin their studies.

Attending these sessions can give you a clear understanding of the financial aspects of studying abroad and how to budget accordingly.