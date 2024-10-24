British Council’s guide to scholarships and financial aid for Indian students aspiring to study in the UK — Part II

Here is a comprehensive guide by the British Council highlighting the best scholarships and financial aid opportunities, ensuring you are equipped to pursue your academic journey without financial stress:
Exclusively designed for Indian women pursuing postgraduate degrees in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) fields, this British Council initiative aims to promote gender equality in industries traditionally dominated by men.
In addition to offering financial support and mentorship, the British Council has extended this initiative to support women across South Asia, fostering regional collaboration and academic excellence. The programme will invite women seeking to study or conduct research in the UK for the academic year 2026.
Charles Wallace India Trust (CWIT) Scholarships enables Indians in the early to mid-stages of their careers to spend time in the UK, helping them to achieve artistic, academic, and professional ambitions and to broaden their international contacts.
The scholarships is offered to those applying in the fields of Arts and Heritage conservation as long-term scholarships for maximum one-year study for full time MA course and short term research grants primarily for academic researchers and working professional in Arts and conservation sectors.
In over 40 years CWIT has made around 3,000 grants. British Council India advises on CWIT’s work and gives valuable administrative support.
In addition to scholarships, Indian students can explore various financial aid programmes that support international education.
UK universities often have bursaries and grants based on financial need or academic performance. Securing financial support through scholarships and aid is the key to making your UK education dream a reality. The British Council offers various resources to help Indian students plan their studies in the UK.
From pre-departure briefings to guidance on student accommodation, the organisation ensures that students are well-prepared financially and academically before they begin their studies.
Attending these sessions can give you a clear understanding of the financial aspects of studying abroad and how to budget accordingly.