In Bengaluru on October 19 and 20? Azim Premji University has interesting workshops lined up

At Science Gallery Bengaluru on October 19 and 20, workshops will be conducted by Azim Premji University, according to a press release from the institute.

The workshops which will be held at Science Gallery Bengaluru, 10-11, Bellary Road, Sanjaynagar, Bengaluru - 560 024, include:

October 19 at 11 am: Hands-on workshop on Math called Paper and Play by K Subrahmaniam, Former Professor and Centre Director, Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai

October 19, 4 pm: Issues that women and those hailing from marginalised communities face in the pursuit of a career in Science by Gita Chadha, School of Arts and Sciences, Azim Premji University

October 20, 11 am: A journey through the multidisciplinary field of nanoparticles in the human body with Aahana Ganguly, School of Arts and Sciences, Azim Premji University using everyday examples like air pollutants and wound dressing

October 20, 4 pm: All about insects with Divya Uma, School of Arts and Sciences, Azim Premji University

These sessions are part of Sci560 – Science Gallery’s exhibition season which is ongoing and explores what makes Bengaluru India’s most recognised military-industrial-academic complex today, informed the press release. The programmes are free of cost and those interested can register here:

https://sci560.scigalleryblr.org/programmes