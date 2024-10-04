Humble or Braggers?: Viral X thread pokes fun at IITians

Securing a seat in any of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) is no easy task, given the soaring cut-offs and the immense competition among countless aspirants vying for a limited number of seats.
In this context, it’s hard to fault an IITian for highlighting their academic accomplishments at social gatherings.
Recently, a sarcastic post on the social media platform X poked fun at this tendency to brag among IITians, sparking a flood of humorous responses from netizens.
“At a session I attended recently, a person introduces himself adding he studied in a 'college in Kanpur' Turns out it was IIT Kanpur and he was a sub 100 JEE rank holder,” a screenshot posted by one X (formerly Twitter) user, read.
“IITians are most modest creatures out there,” the netizen, Jay Modi (@jay_modi6), wrote.
The tweet got the attention of several netizens, who were quick to highlight how the reality is far different.
“IITians i have met won't go five minutes without mentioning that they are from IIT,” one such X user wrote.
Another netizen hilariously commented that it sounds “like Sam Altman introducing himself ‘I work at an AI company’”
In fact, a few IITians also shared their take on the conversation.
“If somebody asks me where did you study from I won't say a college in Varanasi I would say IIT BHU Varanasi only and that's not boasting it's part of my upbringing,” wrote Lakshya Singh, one X user,