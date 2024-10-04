Humble or Braggers?: Viral X thread pokes fun at IITians

Securing a seat in any of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) is no easy task, given the soaring cut-offs and the immense competition among countless aspirants vying for a limited number of seats.

In this context, it’s hard to fault an IITian for highlighting their academic accomplishments at social gatherings.

Recently, a sarcastic post on the social media platform X poked fun at this tendency to brag among IITians, sparking a flood of humorous responses from netizens.

“At a session I attended recently, a person introduces himself adding he studied in a 'college in Kanpur' Turns out it was IIT Kanpur and he was a sub 100 JEE rank holder,” a screenshot posted by one X (formerly Twitter) user, read.

“IITians are most modest creatures out there,” the netizen, Jay Modi (@jay_modi6), wrote.