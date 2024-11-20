Calcutta HC rejects medical student’s plea seeking transfer to gov't college

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 round 1 seat allotment results today, November 20, 2024.



The results, which can be accessed via the MCC’s official website, pertain to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and Doctor of Medicine (DNB) admissions under the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats.



Here's how you can check your NEET-PG round 1 provisional allotment results:



1) Go to the MCC official website: mcc.nic.in

2) Click on the link directing to the PG counselling page

3) Open the link 'Provisional Allotment Result Round 1 of PG Counselling 2024’ under ‘Current Events’

4) Download the PDF

5) Check your provisional allotment status using your registered roll number



The second round of All India Quota (AIQ) NEET-PG counselling 2024 will commence on December 4.



For more details on NEET PG counselling, candidates can visit the official MCC website.