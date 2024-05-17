Hubballi murder: Accused nabbed in Davanagere; found in an injured state

Hubballi-Dharwad City Police has arrested Vishwanath Sawant, the 22-year-old man accused who stabbed 20-year-old Anjali Ambiger for rejecting his marriage proposal, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Sawant was absconding after the murder and was found in Davanagere.

The police found the murder accused Vishwanath Sawant in a injured state. He had fallen off the train near Davanagere. It's not clear whether he accidentally fell or tried to end his life. He is currently being treated at KIMS Hospital, The New Indian Express reported.

The incident

On Wednesday, May 15, 21-year-old Vishwanath Sawant from the Old Hubballi area murdered a girl for rejecting his love. The accused entered the house of victim Anjali with a knife in his hand and stabbed her multiple times in the neck region.

According to a PTI report, the accused had knocked on the door of Anjali Ambigera's house in the Veerapur Oni area within the jurisdiction of the Bendigeri police station limits at around 5.45 am. When she opened the door, he stabbed her to death with a knife and fled the scene, according to a police officer.

The family of Anjali alleged that the police paid no heed to Anjali's case even after the accused threatened the victim to murder her similar to Neha Hiremath over the phone a few days ago.