IIT Guwahati researchers develop solution to treat knee meniscus tear

"We have developed regenerative treatment approaches that would be tailored for the patient and help in rapid healing meniscus tears or replacing parts of the damaged tissue. Our problem statement also accounts for the shape and size variability of the meniscus in patients of different age groups, and is a source of growth factors for better healing," said Prof Biman B Mandal, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati, in a statement.