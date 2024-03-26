Thane: Case registered after 11-year-old boy asked to chant religious slogan

In Maharashtra's Thane district, authorities have initiated legal action against five unidentified individuals for reportedly coercing an 11-year-old boy to recite a religious slogan, as per an official statement on Tuesday, March 26.



According to PTI, the incident unfolded in the Mira Road area, situated on the outskirts of Mumbai, on the night of Monday, March 25 as the boy was on his way back home from a nearby store.



The child, upon encountering the building watchman, uttered a religious slogan.



He was then confronted by a group of five people as he was heading towards the elevator, who demanded that he chant a religious slogan associated with another faith. Then, the five swiftly departed the scene.



Following a complaint filed by the boy's family, authorities at the Mira Road police station have filed a case against the five suspects under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 448 (house trespass), 295A (outraging religious feelings), 153A (promoting enmity on religious grounds), and 143 (unlawful assembly), in addition to the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.