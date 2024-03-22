UP: Class IV student suspectedly dies by hanging self at his residence

In the Triveni Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a 12-year-old boy was discovered hanging on the terrace of his residence, according to an IANS report. The police have reportedly said that the incident was a case of suicide and have sent the body for post-mortem examination.



The kid identified as Adarsh was the son of Malkhe Gaur, an artisan originally from Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh. The boy was found by family members hanging in their rented home on Thursday, March 21. The family consisted of Malkhe, his wife Babita, and their two sons, Adarsh and Utkarsh.



The sub-inspector of the local police station said that Adarsh was a Class IV student pursuing his studies at a private school. It is further reported that the boy was asked to pick up his younger brother from school, on Thursday, March 21.



The police said that the mother was occupied with household chores, but later she discovered that her son was nowhere to be seen.



"Babita was busy with her chores and when she did not see Adarsh, she went to look for him and found the door to the terrace locked from outside. On gaining entry from a neighbouring terrace, she found Adarsh hanging from the iron angle of the tin shed," the police told IANS.



She later raised an alarm, prompting neighbours for assistance in breaking down the door and fetching the body. They transported him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.



The Sub Inspector mentioned to IANS said that during the preliminary questioning, family members were unable to shed light on the motive behind Adarsh's drastic actions.