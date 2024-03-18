Chaddi gang loots Rs 7.85 lakh cash from a private school in Hyderabad

The notorious Chaddi Gang surfaced in Hyderabad, looting Rs 7.85 lakh cash from a private school at Hafeezpet in Hyderabad. It is reported that the theft was committed on Sunday night, March 17 at the World One School under the limits of Miyapur Police Station of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, as stated in a report by IANS.

The crime was recorded on CCTV cameras and the footage shows two masked culprits wearing underwear, and gloves breaking into the school and searching a table for valuables. The police started an investigation after the school management lodged a complaint on Sunday, March 17.

It is reported that the members of the Chaddi Gang keep resurfacing in different areas, especially on the outskirts. In August last year, the gang was spotted at a gated community in Madhapur. The gang was also found to be active on the outskirts of Tirupati, in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, as stated in a report by IANS.

Moreover, police believe that Chaddi Gang members hail from other states. They often target locked houses and commercial buildings on the outskirts of towns and cities. According to reports, in November 2023, the Chaddi gang attempted to break into a Maruti Suzuki showroom on the Tirupati-Renigunta road.