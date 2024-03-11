All Assam Students Union (AASU) to hold continuous protests against CAA

The All Assam Students Union (AASU) has decided to resume its agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules soon after these are notified by the Centre. The statement comes from the Chief Adviser of the student body, Samujjal Bhattacharya, reported IANS.



CAA destroys the uniqueness of the region

The chief adviser told IANS that they have decided to burn copies of CAA rules in each district headquarters of Assam once the central government’s notification is out in the public domain. He further added that Assam is set to witness days of continuous non-violent agitations against the CAA rule in the coming days.



Previously, the AASU and 30 other organisations had already held a 12-hour-long strike against the CAA.



On CAA, Bhattacharya said, "CAA is an injustice towards the people of Assam and Northeast and at least 53 petitions from Assam and Tripura have been submitted before the Supreme Court against it since December 2019.”



He further commented on the uniqueness of the region and added that the vividness comes from taking in the majority of illegal immigrants. He adds, "In the 1980s, there was a movement in Assam and the government signed the Assam Accord. That is why we will continue to oppose the CAA until it is scrapped."



What did the CM say?

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, March 10, said that since CAA has become law, there is no longer any need for protests.



"They ought to have voiced their objections in 2019 before Parliament approved it. I respect their view, but I believe they ought to challenge laws like the Illegal Migrants Determination by Tribunals (IMDT) Act in the Supreme Court," said CM Sarma.