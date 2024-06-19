TN: National Highway turns skating rink for 12 students; skating coach booked

On Tuesday, June 18, M Prabakaran, a 29-year-old skating coach who runs a skating academy in Kannankurichi, Salem, Tamil Nadu, was booked by the police for enabling his students to practice skating on the Salem-Namakkal National Highway. This was in direct violation of road safety regulations.

The skating coach, a resident of Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, took 12 students skating on the highway near Seelanaickenpatti without seeking the appropriate permissions from concerned authorities, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On social media, videos showing students skating side-by-side vehicles went viral on social media and it attracted concern.

In response, Mallur police registered a case against Prabakaran under Sections 268 (public nuisance), 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way), and 290 (punishment for public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The parents of the 12 students were also summoned and given warnings plus counselling on the importance of road safety, stated a The New Indian Express report.

It was ensured that they understand the importance of adherence to traffic rules and how vital it is to follow the law when it comes to road safety.