Movie Jahangir National University now has a release date: June 21

Jahangir National University (JNU), the upcoming movie, now has a release date. The film will be released in theatres on June 21.

The poster of Jahangir National University, which did the rounds of social media, created quite a stir as it carries the punchline, “Can one university shake the nation?”. It also shows books burning in the background, as stated in a report by IANS.

Pratima Datta, Producer, Jahangir National University, said, “Jahangir National University is set to be released. The film is the best medium and it is based on a significant section of our society which needs to be revealed to the public.”

Datta informed that a lot of changes have happened since the makers faced these difficulties but now, finally, the film has a release date.

“We were able to make it happen because of the support we received from the entire cast, crew, and a few industry people,” the producer said.

Vinay Sharma, Director, Jahangir National University, shares that it is a sensitive issue but needs to be raised.

“Through this film, I am sure an open discussion will start throughout the country. This film will be the biggest return gift of my honest hard work that I have put into the making of this film,” the director said.

Under the label Mahakal Movies Private Limited, the movie has been produced by Dutta.

Urvashi Rautela, Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Siddharth Bodke, Vijay Raj, Rashmi Desai, Atul Pandey, and Shivjyoti Rajput are actors who feature in the film which will be released on June 21, 2024.