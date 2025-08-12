WBJEE 2025 results expected SOON | Revised merit list likely by August 22

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 results are now expected to be announced by August 22, following a directive from the Calcutta High Court.

In its recent order, the court instructed the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) to prepare and release a revised merit list by that date, after finding discrepancies in the earlier process.

Background

The decision stems from an ongoing legal battle over reservation norms. The court noted that the initial merit list did not comply with its earlier May 21 order, which mandated that the full 7 per cent reservation for 66 Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories recognised before 2010 be applied. The WBJEEB has now been tasked with correcting this, and ensuring the revised merit list meets all legal requirements.

The delay has pushed back the entire admission process. Originally, the results were expected in early August, with counselling to follow.

However, multiple court interventions, including a temporary halt on result publication and counselling, have disrupted the schedule.

What now?

For students, this has meant prolonged uncertainty. Many are concerned about clashing admission timelines with other engineering entrance exams, and fear losing seats in institutions outside the state if they continue to wait.