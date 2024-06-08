Udhampur girl tops JKBOSE Class XII exam in Science stream with 98.4%

Mahika Pandoh, a resident of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir, topped the Jammu division in Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class XII examinations in the Science stream with 98.4% marks. She thanked her parents for supporting and motivating her.



Speaking to ANI, she said, "I have got 492 out of 500 marks. It made me happy as my hard work paid off. My parents have supported me. They used to motivate me whenever I got lower marks." She said for good marks, hard work is not enough, there should be consistent smart work. Further, Pandoh disclosed that she aspires to become a doctor.

Her mother Anjali Gupta expressed immense happiness and said it was a happy moment for the family that her daughter scored top marks. "It is a happy moment for us parents. She has recently qualified for the NEET exam. She has scored well in that exam," Anjali Gupta said.

To other parents, she advised that a girl can achieve anything she is determined about if she has family support.

The JKBOSE announced combined annual Class XII results on Friday, June 7. The overall pass percentage in Jammu and Kashmir is 74%. The overall pass percentage includes 77% of female and 72% of male students, as stated in a report by ANI.